IIT Madras professor wins VinFuture Prize given to innovators from developing countries

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) professor Thalappil Pradeep has won the VinFuture Prizes, which are awarded annually in four categories. The special prize dedicated to innovators from developing countries was awarded to professor Pradeep for his development of a low-cost filtration system to remove arsenic and other heavy metals from groundwater.

Prof Pradeep discovered affordable and sustainable nanomaterials to produce clean water. The arsenic and other materials removed by these materials do not impact the surrounding environment.

This method, employing simple designs, provides a means to purify groundwater at a low cost to reach millions of impacted households. In remote areas, this technology is more advantageous because it does not require electricity.

The VinFuture Grand Prize is valued at $3 million. It also includes three special prizes, each valued at $500,000 given to female innovators, developing country innovators, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields. The recipients were selected from nearly 1,000 nominations across 71 countries.