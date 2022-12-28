scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

IIT Madras professor wins VinFuture Prize given to innovators from developing countries

The VinFuture Grand Prize is valued at $3 million. It also includes three special prizes, each valued at $500,000 given to female innovators, developing country innovators, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

iit madras, iit madras professorThe recipients were selected from nearly 1,000 nominations across 71 countries. (Image credits: IIT Madras)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) professor Thalappil Pradeep has won the VinFuture Prizes, which are awarded annually in four categories. The special prize dedicated to innovators from developing countries was awarded to professor Pradeep for his development of a low-cost filtration system to remove arsenic and other heavy metals from groundwater.

Prof Pradeep discovered affordable and sustainable nanomaterials to produce clean water. The arsenic and other materials removed by these materials do not impact the surrounding environment. 

Read |IIT Madras’ courses win Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards

This method, employing simple designs, provides a means to purify groundwater at a low cost to reach millions of impacted households. In remote areas, this technology is more advantageous because it does not require electricity.

The VinFuture Grand Prize is valued at $3 million. It also includes three special prizes, each valued at $500,000 given to female innovators, developing country innovators, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields. The recipients were selected from nearly 1,000 nominations across 71 countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:24 IST
Next Story

Anonymous letter helps Bengaluru police crack 27-year-old man’s murder eight months later

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close