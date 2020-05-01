IIT-Madras professor T Pradeep got selected for Nikkei Asia prizes 2020

IIT-Madras Professor T Pradeep. Image source: iitm.ac.in IIT-Madras Professor T Pradeep. Image source: iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) Professor T Pradeep has been chosen for the Nikkei Asia Prizes 2020 in ‘Science and Technology’ category. As per a statement, he was accorded this honour in recognition of his pioneering work in nanotechnology-based water purification.

The nanotechnology-enabled water filters helped to deliver clean water for at a cost of just 2 paisa per litre. “My work is because of the intense devotion of my students, the environment we have at IIT-Madras, my funding agencies and my country. It has been my dream to do something for my country,” T Pradeep said. The nation conferred Padma Shri on him recently.

Lauding the professor, Director IIT-Madras Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “Prof Pradeep has brought laurels to himself, his research team, the Institute and the country. Apart from the excellent scientific research pursued by the group led by him, the faculty is making a huge contribution in the very critical area of clean water. The Institute is proud of the excellent work done by him and his team.”

The Nikkei Asia Prizes are conferred to those individuals who have contributed to the region’s sustainable development. They are awarded annually in three areas — Economic and Business Innovation, Science and Technology and Culture and Community.

Nikkei Asia Prizes has entered its 25th edition, and includes a prize money of 3 million Yen. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Tokyo later this year.

