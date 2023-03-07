scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
IIT Madras launches industry skill certification programme to train college students

These Industry skilling programmes are designed for three years, which will be the duration of a student’s degree programme.

The courses would be offered in-person mode in educational institutions where more than 100 students sign up. (File image)

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation collaborates with GRADSKEY, an AI-based skilling platform to train college students on ‘industry-ready deployable skills.’ Industry persons will directly train students on various techniques.

These Industry skilling programmes are designed for three years, which will be the duration of a student’s degree programme. However, the courses are broken down into a shorter, yearly certification programme to gradually skill students according to their pace of learning.

New Course by IIT Madras |BS in Electronic Systems; admissions based on Class 12 marks

Every year, starting from the first year, students gradually get industry-required skills. Students will start earning industry skills with a foundation certificate and at the end of three years, eligible students would be presented with a certificate.

The courses would be offered in-person mode in educational institutions where more than 100 students sign up. In other institutions, it would be offered in a hybrid mode, with around 60-75 per cent in online, and the remaining classes being in physical mode. The course fees will be between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per student per semester.

 

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:16 IST
