IIT Madras launches industry skill certification programme to train college students

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation collaborates with GRADSKEY, an AI-based skilling platform to train college students on ‘industry-ready deployable skills.’ Industry persons will directly train students on various techniques.

These Industry skilling programmes are designed for three years, which will be the duration of a student’s degree programme. However, the courses are broken down into a shorter, yearly certification programme to gradually skill students according to their pace of learning.

Every year, starting from the first year, students gradually get industry-required skills. Students will start earning industry skills with a foundation certificate and at the end of three years, eligible students would be presented with a certificate.

The courses would be offered in-person mode in educational institutions where more than 100 students sign up. In other institutions, it would be offered in a hybrid mode, with around 60-75 per cent in online, and the remaining classes being in physical mode. The course fees will be between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per student per semester.