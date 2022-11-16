scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

IIT Madras to offer course on Advanced Quantum Computing

The two-week long course will be conducted at the IIT Madras campus between December 5 and 16. It will be open to participants from industries and government organisations. The last day to register is December 2.

The two week course will be conducted in the IIT Madras campus between December 5 and 16.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation is organising a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with training on IBM QISKIT.

The course is being offered in collaboration with Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC).

This new course, as per IIT-Madras, will focus on introducing specialised topics to participants familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which will soon be the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT.

The two-week long course will be conducted at the IIT Madras campus between December 5 and 16. It will be open to participants from industries and government organisations. The last day to register is December 2. Candidates can register at the official link– wsaqc.pravartak.org.in.

This school is a sequel to the ACM school on quantum computing which was organized in January 2022. The aim of the program is to train participants to use advanced IBM QISKIT modules on quantum machine learning, quantum finance and quantum simulation.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). Its aim is to develop and productise solutions in the areas of Cyber Physical Systems with special emphasis on Indian needs.

