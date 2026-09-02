IIT Madras Pravartak, Swayam Plus launch multi-cloud programmes on computing and cybersecurity skills

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with SWAYAM Plus, an initiative of the Union Education Ministry, has introduced a Multi-Cloud Foundation with Security Programmes, with an aim to incorporate practical cloud computing and cybersecurity skills among students, graduates and working professionals.

The programme integrates textbook learning with real-life application to help students understand how common cloud concepts get implemented across the three major cloud providers, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition to this, the programme will also provide dedicated training in cloud security.

The 100-hour multi-cloud programme will be delivered through live online sessions, allowing participants to interact with faculty. Students will also get an opportunity for an immersive learning experience at the IIT Madras campus.