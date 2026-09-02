IIT Madras Pravartak, Swayam Plus launch multi-cloud programmes on computing and cybersecurity skills

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with SWAYAM Plus, an initiative of the Union Education Ministry, has introduced a Multi-Cloud Foundation with Security Programmes, with an aim to incorporate practical cloud computing and cybersecurity skills among students, graduates and working professionals.
The programme integrates textbook learning with real-life application to help students understand how common cloud concepts get implemented across the three major cloud providers, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition to this, the programme will also provide dedicated training in cloud security.
The 100-hour multi-cloud programme will be delivered through live online sessions, allowing participants to interact with faculty. Students will also get an opportunity for an immersive learning experience at the IIT Madras campus.
As the programme includes this campus component, the batch size will remain limited. The applications for the first batch are scheduled to begin on September 10, with the last date to apply announced as September 9. The registration process will be conducted online, through the SWAYAM Plus platform, swayamplus.education.gov.in.
All students, graduates, working professionals and aspiring technology professionals interested in building their future in cloud computing are eligible for this course. The institute has recommended that applicants have prior knowledge of basic infrastructure concepts, including CPU, memory, networking and TCP/IP.
The introduced programme will cover key areas such as cloud computing and multi-cloud concepts, compute, storage and networking, identity and access management, database services, cloud cost management, multi-cloud architecture and practical applications.
Participants will also receive dedicated security training, equipping them with hands-on exposure to threat detection, identity hardening, encryption, compliance, security monitoring and incident response. The top five per cent of performers will also get placement support, as claimed by the institute.
The conducting authority, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, while the collaborting partner, SWAYAM Plus is implemented through the institute under the Ministry of Education to provide learners with an access to industry-relevant and employability-oriented learning.