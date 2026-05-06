IIT-Madras Pravartak opens registrations for 2026 batch of ‘Out Of The Box Thinking’ programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has opened registrations for the 2026 batch of its free online ‘Out Of The Box Thinking’ (OOBT) course. Registrations for the 2026 batch began on May 4 and will remain open till July 31. The course is an initiative aimed at strengthening creative problem-solving, logical reasoning and mathematical thinking among learners across age groups.

The programme, launched in June 2022, has so far seen participation from over 3.19 lakh school and college students, graduates and working professionals.

Designed as a non-traditional mathematics course, OOBT focuses on using mathematical concepts as tools for broader thinking rather than rote learning. The curriculum introduces learners to indirect and creative approaches to solving problems through puzzles, patterns, logic-based exercises and real-world applications.