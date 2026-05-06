IIT-Madras Pravartak opens registrations for 2026 batch of ‘Out Of The Box Thinking’ programme

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has opened registrations for the 2026 batch of its free online ‘Out Of The Box Thinking’ (OOBT) course. Registrations for the 2026 batch began on May 4 and will remain open till July 31. The course is an initiative aimed at strengthening creative problem-solving, logical reasoning and mathematical thinking among learners across age groups.
The programme, launched in June 2022, has so far seen participation from over 3.19 lakh school and college students, graduates and working professionals.
Designed as a non-traditional mathematics course, OOBT focuses on using mathematical concepts as tools for broader thinking rather than rote learning. The curriculum introduces learners to indirect and creative approaches to solving problems through puzzles, patterns, logic-based exercises and real-world applications.
Speaking at a recent event marking four years of the programme at IIT Madras, Director V Kamakoti said the initiative aims to help students think differently and approach challenges creatively. He noted that the programme has shown encouraging impact in shaping how learners engage with problem-solving.
CEO of the foundation, MJ Shankar Raman, said the programme was inspired by a vision to reach a wide learner base and create meaningful impact. He added that increasing participation and improved outcomes over the years reflect the programme’s growth and relevance.
The fully online course is structured as a multi-level programme with four graded stages, allowing learners to participate based on their proficiency. Topics covered include number theory, algebra, geometry, statistics, visual mathematics, calendar mathematics and logical puzzles.
According to organisers, the initiative aims to remain accessible to learners from both urban and rural backgrounds, while also catering to teachers, researchers and professionals seeking to strengthen analytical thinking skills.
Earlier this year, the foundation held its OOBT 2025 certificate award ceremony on April 15 at IIT Madras, where top performers were recognised. The top three rank holders received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively, along with certificates.
The OOBT programme has, over the years, positioned itself as a platform to encourage independent thinking, curiosity and innovation through mathematics-driven learning.