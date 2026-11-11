IIT Madras Pravartak launches free online training for school students, educators

The innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Pravartak, is offering free-of-cost live training programmes in online mode for school students and educators, in collaboration with BodhBridge Education.

Covering topics such as career counselling, leadership development, classroom management, AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship fundamentals, these training programmes are aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world application and preparing participants for the country’s evolving and innovation-driven economy, as announced.

As announced by IIT Madras Pravartak, registrations for these training programmes are open for the November 2026 to January 2027 cycle. Interested students, teachers, and educators can submit applications for the free courses through the official portal, bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.