IIT Madras Pravartak launches free online training for school students, educators

The innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Pravartak, is offering free-of-cost live training programmes in online mode for school students and educators, in collaboration with BodhBridge Education.
Covering topics such as career counselling, leadership development, classroom management, AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship fundamentals, these training programmes are aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world application and preparing participants for the country’s evolving and innovation-driven economy, as announced.
As announced by IIT Madras Pravartak, registrations for these training programmes are open for the November 2026 to January 2027 cycle. Interested students, teachers, and educators can submit applications for the free courses through the official portal, bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.
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The training will be offered to participants by experts from the institute’s alumni, start-up ecosystem, and the industry. These programmes will also provide an optional certification from IIT Madras Pravartak. It will be delivered in monthly cohorts from November 2026 to January 2027.
More than 45,000 teachers have benefited from these free training programs, as stated by IIT Madras Pravartak.
School Students, from Class 7 to Class 12, will receive training in emerging technologies such as AI fundamentals, EV and future mobility, fundamentals of entrepreneurship, design thinking, and innovation.
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The topics for teachers, educators, and institutions include career counselling certification training, leadership development programme for educators, classroom management, and student engagement.
Both the training programmes combine live sessions, case studies, and activities to build problem-solving, creativity, communication, and innovation skills, according to the institute.