IIT-Madras Pravartak launches Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation

IITM Pravartak has launched the Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation, a five-month live online programme designed to help healthcare professionals confidently evaluate and apply AI across clinical, operational, digital health, research, and patient care settings.
According to a statement by the IIT Madras, unlike generic AI programmes, this course is specifically tailored to healthcare applications. It enables participants to build AI fluency without becoming AI engineers, understand the practical applications of AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI in healthcare, evaluate AI opportunities across clinical, operational, and patient-care workflows, and translate AI concepts into responsible, real-world healthcare transformation.
The release further highlights how AI is becoming an important capability across healthcare organisations. As adoption grows, professionals who understand both healthcare and AI will be increasingly well-positioned to contribute to strategic initiatives, digital transformation, and better patient outcomes.
To help professionals navigate this transition, the programme combines expert-led live learning with practical application and healthcare-specific contexts. The course-seekers benefit from 100% live online weekend sessions led by domain experts. However, the institute offers an optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park. Further, the programme offers an AI-first healthcare curriculum spanning clinical, operational, patient-care and research applications.
Programme: Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation
Institute: IITM Pravartak
Duration: 5 months
Format: Live online weekend sessions with optional campus immersion
Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) from a recognised university (medical graduates preferred)
Weekly Effort: Approximately 6 hours
Fee: Rs 1,54,900 + GST
Certification: Certificate from IITM Pravartak upon successful completion
Early Bird Benefit: Enrol now and save 8% on the programme fee.
As AI continues to redefine healthcare delivery, organisations will increasingly seek professionals who can bridge clinical expertise with intelligent technologies. The Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation by IITM Pravartak is designed to help professionals build that capability and stay relevant in an AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem.