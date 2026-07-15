IIT-Madras Pravartak launches Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation

IITM Pravartak has launched the Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation, a five-month live online programme designed to help healthcare professionals confidently evaluate and apply AI across clinical, operational, digital health, research, and patient care settings.

According to a statement by the IIT Madras, unlike generic AI programmes, this course is specifically tailored to healthcare applications. It enables participants to build AI fluency without becoming AI engineers, understand the practical applications of AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI in healthcare, evaluate AI opportunities across clinical, operational, and patient-care workflows, and translate AI concepts into responsible, real-world healthcare transformation.

The release further highlights how AI is becoming an important capability across healthcare organisations. As adoption grows, professionals who understand both healthcare and AI will be increasingly well-positioned to contribute to strategic initiatives, digital transformation, and better patient outcomes.