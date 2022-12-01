IIT Madras Placements: 25 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

Texas Instruments (14 offers), Bajaj Auto Ltd. & Chetak Tech. Ltd. (10 offers), Qualcomm (8 offers) were the top 3 recruiters this year. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras today started its placements for 2022-23 academic year. A total of 25 students have received packages of more than Rs 1 crore this year. A total of 445 students were placed at the end of session 1.1 on day one of the placements.

IIT-Madras institute has recorded the highest ever pre-placement offers this year, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407.

This year, the top companies that offered majority of the offers to IIT-Madras students were: Texas Instruments (14 offers), Bajaj Auto Ltd. & Chetak Tech. Ltd. (10 offers), Qualcomm (8 offers), J P Morgan Chase & Co (9 offers), Proctor & Gamble (7 offers), Morgan Stanley (6 offers), Graviton (6 offers), McKinsey & Company (5 offers) and Cohesity (5 offers).

Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati, too, started its placement today in which a total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies in several fields such as Software Development Engineer, Data Science, Quant, Core Engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others. Some of the main companies in IIT Guwahati were Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.