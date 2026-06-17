IIT Madras Placements: 2,196 job offers, 538 students opt for higher studies, 76 launch startups

More than nine in 10 graduates from IIT Madras’s 2024-25 batch walked out with either a placement offer, a university admission, or a startup already in motion. According to the institute, of the 3,230 students who graduated this year, 2,196 secured campus placements, 538 opted for higher studies, 76 chose entrepreneurship, and 171 were preparing for competitive examinations.

Taken together, close to 92 per cent had charted a clear pathway, according to data released by the institute’s Career Pathway Centre (CPC). The CPC’s mandate extends beyond facilitating campus recruitment. It works with students across all career tracks — employment, higher education, entrepreneurship and government examinations — through industry engagement, professional skills training and mentoring, to support graduates regardless of which direction they choose after completing their degrees.