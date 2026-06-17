IIT Madras Placements: 2,196 job offers, 538 students opt for higher studies, 76 launch startups

More than nine in 10 graduates from IIT Madras’s 2024-25 batch walked out with either a placement offer, a university admission, or a startup already in motion. According to the institute, of the 3,230 students who graduated this year, 2,196 secured campus placements, 538 opted for higher studies, 76 chose entrepreneurship, and 171 were preparing for competitive examinations.
Taken together, close to 92 per cent had charted a clear pathway, according to data released by the institute’s Career Pathway Centre (CPC). The CPC’s mandate extends beyond facilitating campus recruitment. It works with students across all career tracks — employment, higher education, entrepreneurship and government examinations — through industry engagement, professional skills training and mentoring, to support graduates regardless of which direction they choose after completing their degrees.
Computer Science and Engineering posted the highest participation rate at 99.53 per cent, followed by Electrical Engineering (97.86 per cent) and Management Studies (96.90 per cent). Nine departments in the IIT recorded above-90 per cent career placement results.
Read | IIT Patna-IIM Bodh Gaya dual-degree students flag lack of clarity on fees, course, placements
Physics (95.42 per cent), Civil Engineering (94.14 per cent), Engineering Design (93.68 per cent), Mechanical Engineering (92.05 per cent), Aerospace Engineering (91.46 per cent), and Chemical Engineering (91.27 per cent) rounded out that group.
Below that threshold, the spread widened considerably. Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering posted the lowest figure among all departments at 78.30 per cent, while Mathematics (80.49 per cent) and Biotechnology (82.46 per cent) also fell below the 85 per cent mark.
Also read | What makes a ‘good’ engineering college: Ranking, fees, placement – what matters most?
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, one of the institute’s newer programmes, recorded 83.33 per cent, while Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Chemistry and Ocean Engineering fell in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The complete department-wise overview below–
|Department
|Placement percentage
|Computer Science and Engineering
|99.53%
|Electrical Engineering
|97.86%
|Management Studies
|96.90%
|Physics
|95.42%
|Civil Engineering
|94.14%
|Engineering Design
|93.68%
|Mechanical Engineering
|92.05%
|Aerospace Engineering
|91.46%
|Chemical Engineering
|91.27%
|Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|89.86%
|Humanities and Social Sciences
|89.47%
|Chemistry
|85.44%
|Ocean Engineering
|84.78%
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|83.33%
|Biotechnology
|82.46%
|Mathematics
|80.49%
|Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering
|78.30%
Meanwhile, the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, earlier this month, awarded degrees to 46 international students from 12 countries in postgraduate programs. Officials, including India’s Foreign Secretary, attended. IIT Madras is expanding international admissions, partnerships, and student exchanges to strengthen its global presence and attract more students worldwide.