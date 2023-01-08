IIT Madras Placement (Computer Science): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/ IIT of their choice.)

In the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras placements for the 2022-23 academic year, 445 students were placed with 25 students having received packages of more than Rs 1 crore this year. In the last few years, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) students are among those who get an early placement as compared to other branches.

Take a look at the previous years’ IIT Madras CSE placement data.

Placement packages

This year, IIT Madras students recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of session 1.1 on day one (December 1, 2022) of phase 1 of placements for the 2022-23 academic year. This figure, which includes pre-placement offers (PPOs), is the highest ever recorded in IIT Madras’ placements history at the end of session 1.1. This year’s figure was nearly 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407.

A total of 25 offers with pay packages of over Rs 1 crore per annum were made by the end of session 1.1. Despite the ongoing IT layoffs, a total of 15 international offers were received from four companies (Mckinsey & Co., EY, Amazon, Accenture) at the end of session 1.1. This number is expected to increase as the placements at the institute are expected to continue till May 2023.

(Graph of placements over five consecutive years)

YEAR REGISTERED STUDENTS % OF PLACED STUDENTS / NO. OF OFFERS AVG. SALARY 2017-18 108 93 39.02 LPA 2018-19 125 90 29.28 LPA 2019-20 116 91 30.1 LPA 2020-21 113 84 38.02 LPA 2021-22 159 93 41.72LPA

From 2017 to 2022, the number of students placed has seen several dips and increases. According to the data analysed by indianexpress.com, the registered number of students in IIT Madras’ CSE department’s placements has gone up from 108 to 125 in 2018-19, however, the number of offers decreased from 93 to 90. The average salary, too, has gone down from 39.02 lakh per annum to 29.28 lakh per annum.

Similarly, while the number of registered students and placement offers increased to 116 and 91 in 2019-20, the number of placement offers once again dipped to 84 in 2020-21 placement season. The average salary also increased to 30.1 lakh per annum in 2019-20 and then to 38.02 in 2020-21 session.

In 20211-22, the number of registered students increased to 159 and the number of placements offers, too, saw an increase to 93 with the average salary jumping to 41.72 lakh per annum, despite the IT layoffs across the country.

Overall placements

The 2022 placement drive concluded with 1,491 offers from more than 480 companies. The highest package offered to UG students was Rs 2.14 crore per annum and for MTech, it was Rs 46.08 lakh per annum.

Top recruiting companies – sector-wise division

Analytics

Finance

EY, ICICI, Protiviti, TVS Credit

General Management

Marketing

McKinsey & Co., Get My Parking, Delloite, Zycus, Cornext, 2IIM, Mahindra & Mahindra

Operations & Supply Chain

McKinsey & Co.

About IIT Madras

Founded in 1959, IIT Madras has been ranked as the best engineering college in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education. In the overall educational institutes category too, IIT Madras secured the top position. IIT Madras has been the top-ranked engineering institute in India for four consecutive years.

IIT Madras is known both nationally and internationally for excellence in technical education, basic and applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial consultancy. More recently, IIT Madras has been given the title of Institute of Eminence. Additionally, with an overall score of 38.6, IIT Madras bagged the 250th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

This year, IIT Madras’ BS in Data Science and Applications has won a silver prize in the ‘Best Online Program’ category, and NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, won the Gold in the ‘Lifelong Learning category’ of the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards.

