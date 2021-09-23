IIT Madras partners with Taylor & Francis Group to amplify research

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with the Taylor & Francis Group with 28 faculty spanning 10 departments.

Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree faculty fellow and the head of RBCDSAI, IIT Madras, says, “The current pandemic has highlighted the importance of openness and collaboration in the scholarly publishing industry to share research more efficiently. Researchers at the centre will also be able to avail onboarding assistance on publishing processes, open practices, research promotion, and ongoing support from the knowledgeable Taylor & Francis team.”

“As part of this partnership, we will be able to provide our society and association partners with information, advice, and exclusive benefits to serve their authors and members,” says Gagandeep Singh, Senior Publisher (Engineering), CRC Press.

India has the ‘highest relative AI skill penetration rate’ in the world according to the Stanford University Artificial Index Report 2021, and it’s also ranked as one of the top five countries for growth in AI hiring.

Taylor & Francis’ growing list of outstanding titles in artificial intelligence and machine learning range from fundamental and theoretical concepts to advanced applications. The collection explores safety, security, and ethical concerns in AI and Machine Learning, as well as cutting edge topics, such as deep learning, autonomous vehicles, autonomous networks, and robotics.