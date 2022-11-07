scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

IIT Madras partners with Sutherland to support 10,000 NPTEL students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) today joined hands with Sutherland to support the education of 10,000 students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds. The initiative is being taken as a part of the Corporate Citizens programme of Sutherland.

Under this initiative, selected students are being provided scholarships that will help reduce the cost of certification by 50 per cent. This scholarship funding is enabling those selected students to obtain certification in the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning’s (NPTEL) online courses for the January 2022 semester.

The funding supported 10,000 beneficiaries from 160 colleges in 18 states across the country. At the end of each online course, an optional in-person, proctored exam is conducted for certification which involves a cost of Rs 1,000.

Students have been selected through network of Local Chapters or the colleges with whom NPTEL partners. The institute revealed that more than 1.4 lakh students have been supported through NPTEL exam scholarships till now.

The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs, including IIT Madras, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. This initiative offers more than 600 courses for certification every semester in engineering disciplines, sciences, humanities and management.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:05:49 pm
