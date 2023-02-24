scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
IIT Madras partners with Ansys to enhance NPTEL courses

Ansys's fee waiver support has reduced the cost of certification for qualified students by 50 per cent, more than 1.4 lakh students have been supported through NPTEL exam fee waiver support.

The program will focus on emerging technologies such as Electrification, 5G, Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, and Healthcare, among others.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with Ansys, an engineering simulation software, to support new courses in emerging areas and build industry-relevant skills for NPTEL learners.

The programme would be implemented through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc, Bengaluru.  The programme will focus on emerging technologies such as Electrification, 5G, Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, and Healthcare, among others.

Read |IIT Madras introduces minor stream in ‘personal and professional development’ for BTech students

The ‘Tech Talk’ lecture series conducted by NPTEL will be featuring speakers from Ansys. It will additionally support NPTEL in a hands-on workshop on fundamental engineering simulations.

The CSR funding of Ansys will enable  a certification fee waiver to hundreds of students from underprivileged backgrounds and particularly women candidates. It will further help in increasing the employability of students undertaking these certifications. The cost of certification for qualified students will be reduced by 50 per cent with the fee waiver support.

Also read |Life in an IIT: A BTech student shares how IIT Madras has groomed him to be socially and academically active

NPTEL currently works closely with more than 5,000 colleges across India in various disciplines including engineering, arts, commerce, science and management. The certification course is taken up by many people be it students or professionals to improve their employability and upskill themselves.

More than 2.31 crore people have registered NPTEL courses till date. For more details interested candidates can check the official website of NPTEL — nptel.ac.in.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:53 IST
Shuttle service charge row: Bengaluru’s Azim Premji University to take action against protesting students

