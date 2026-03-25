IIT Madras sets up centre to study link between spirituality, science and society

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has established a Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society at its campus. The centre will focus on studying the intersection of spirituality, meditation, science and their impact on society.
According to IIT Madras, the initiative is aimed at advancing research on human well-being and consciousness through an interdisciplinary approach. The centre will bring together domains such as science, humanities, medicine and architecture to examine the role of spirituality and meditation in everyday life.
Research focus and academic programmes
The centre will undertake research on the scientific and societal impact of meditation and spiritual practices. It will also develop educational programmes and public engagement initiatives.
According to an official statement, the objective is to generate research-backed insights that can contribute to areas such as mental well-being, behavioural studies, and community development.
The institute stated that the centre will support interdisciplinary collaboration and explore how scientific methods can be applied to study concepts related to consciousness and human well-being.
Funding and institutional support
The centre has been supported by a contribution of Rs 5 crore from IIT Madras alumnus Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who graduated from the institute in 1967 with a degree in electrical engineering.
He is associated with Science of Spirituality, also known in India as Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission, which operates centres across multiple countries.
According to the institute, the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to address student well-being and mental health through structured academic and research interventions. The centre is expected to contribute to both academic research and practical applications related to wellness and societal outcomes.