IIT Madras sets up centre to study link between spirituality, science and society

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has established a Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society at its campus. The centre will focus on studying the intersection of spirituality, meditation, science and their impact on society.

According to IIT Madras, the initiative is aimed at advancing research on human well-being and consciousness through an interdisciplinary approach. The centre will bring together domains such as science, humanities, medicine and architecture to examine the role of spirituality and meditation in everyday life.

Research focus and academic programmes

The centre will undertake research on the scientific and societal impact of meditation and spiritual practices. It will also develop educational programmes and public engagement initiatives.