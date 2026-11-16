IIT Madras to open research labs, innovation centres to public from January 2 to 4

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold an open house session in 2027, from January 2 to 4. The institute will allow school and college students, teachers and members of the public to explore its research laboratories, innovation centres and student-led technology projects.

The three-day event will feature around 80 exhibition stalls showcasing research and development projects led by students and faculty, live demonstrations and technological innovations. Visitors will also get access to more than 100 laboratories, including four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence across 18 academic departments.

Registration for the event is open until November 30, 2026, through the official website, shaastra.org/open-house. The institute expects more than 95,000 registrations and around 60,000 visitors.