IIT Madras to open research labs, innovation centres to public from January 2 to 4

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold an open house session in 2027, from January 2 to 4. The institute will allow school and college students, teachers and members of the public to explore its research laboratories, innovation centres and student-led technology projects.
The three-day event will feature around 80 exhibition stalls showcasing research and development projects led by students and faculty, live demonstrations and technological innovations. Visitors will also get access to more than 100 laboratories, including four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence across 18 academic departments.
Registration for the event is open until November 30, 2026, through the official website, shaastra.org/open-house. The institute expects more than 95,000 registrations and around 60,000 visitors.
The 2027 edition will include digital tools to help visitors navigate the campus. Interactive maps and routes will guide them to laboratories and exhibition stalls, while an AI-powered chatbot will answer queries and provide location assistance. A real-time crowd monitoring system will also indicate laboratories experiencing high visitor traffic.
The previous edition, held in 2026, recorded nearly 35,000 visitors, double the footfall in 2025. More than 550 schools participated, including around 130 rural institutions. Visitors came from 250 cities across India, with 249 locations outside Chennai represented.
The Open House is part of IIT Madras’ ‘Annaivarakum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) initiative, which aims to make the institute’s research and academic ecosystem accessible to the public.
Educational institutions bringing groups of more than five students must register under the ‘School / College’ category. The teacher-in-charge or head of the institution will have to provide the student count and upload a signed institutional declaration form.
Visitors are required to carry their registration pass, either digitally or in print, along with an original government-issued photo identity card or an official school or college ID. Closed shoes are mandatory for entry into heavy-engineering, chemical, biological and electrical laboratories. The institute will operate complimentary battery buses and campus shuttles between the main gate at Gajendra Circle and academic department clusters during the event.