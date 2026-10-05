IIT Madras begins applications for online executive courses: Course fee, schedule and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering a new set of executive education certificate courses from October-November 2026, spanning areas such as electric vehicles, manufacturing, construction technology, ESG and supply chain management.
Designed by the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the courses are aimed at professionals and learners looking to build skills aligned with emerging industry and job-market requirements.
The upcoming offerings also mark a widening of IIT Madras’ executive education portfolio beyond its traditional engineering and technology focus, with courses covering business and sustainability-related domains.
The registration process for these courses has started by IIT Madras on the official portal of CODE at code.iitm.ac.in, with candidates required to apply online by paying the prescribed enrolment fees.
The upcoming executive education course cohorts include:
This is a short-term executive certificate programme being offered on electric vehicles (EVs) by the CODE at IIT Madras in collaboration with industry experts.
In this programme, the foundational theory will cover technical areas such as batteries, motors, power electronics, EMI or EMC, market, cost, and industry-specific fields like vehicle engineering and development.
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According to the institute, CPEV is curated for working professionals who seek to gain basic exposure and awareness in the electric vehicle industry. Participants also have an option to register for a lab component along with the theory modules.
|Cohort Start Date
|October 9, 2026
|Lab Program Dates
|February 26 to February 27, 2027
|Last Date to Register
|October 8, 2026
|Duration
|4 months
|Eligibility
|Bachelor’s degree in allied engineering or science (B.Tech, B.E., B.Sc., etc.)
|Fees (with lab)
|Rs 73,160 (Rs 62,000 + 18% GST)
|Fees (without lab)
|Rs 59,000 (Rs 50,000 + 18% GST)
This masterclass on environment, social and governance (ESG) is being offered by CODE for candidates who want to understand business practices in current regulatory and market, with a special focus on business decisions that are aligned with environmental and social aspects.
Participants will learn how companies develop long-term value by moderating risks, improving transparency, and delivering to stakeholder expectations. The masterclass also explores how Indian businesses can keep up with the emerging standards, adapt to international trends, and prepare for future challenges.
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|Duration
|2 weeks
|Start Date
|November 13, 2026
|Last Date to Register
|November 12, 2026
|Eligibility
|No prerequisite
|Course Fee
|Rs 11,800 (Rs 10,000 + 18% GST)
Designed for engineers, managers, and academicians, this programme aims to provide participants with an understanding of Electric Vehicle (EV) systems, validation methodologies, and automotive embedded processes.
Through this certificate course, candidates will get required experience of the complete EV product development lifecycle, from concept to certification along with learning EV batteries, traction motors, controllers, charging systems, vehicle-level integration, homologation requirements, regulatory compliance, and embedded system certification processes.
|Duration
|3 months
|Start Date
|November 6, 2026
|Last Date to Register
|November 5, 2026
|Eligibility
|Working professionals
|Course Fee
|Rs 47,200 (Rs 40,000 + 18% GST)
The additive manufacturing (AM) programme will focus on pre and post-processing methodologies, design strategy and operational principles of AM processes.
Practicing engineers who participate in this programme can learn about the fundamental principles that form the basis of various additive manufacturing methodologies and how theoretical knowledge is implemented in-service to improve the commercial applicability of available AM technologies.
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|Duration
|6 months
|Start Date
|November 27, 2026
|Last Date to Register
|November 26, 2026
|Eligibility
|Practicing engineers, scientists, medical professionals, faculty members or research students
|Course Fee
|Rs 1,18,000 (Rs 1,00,000 + 18% GST)
This profession certificate programme is being offered by IIT Madras in collaboration with the CII Institute of Logistics for professionals who want to hone their expertise in supply chain management.
The SCMPro course will provide participants with insights and globally relevant skills. It is designed for the current business environment and to help learners excel in competitive supply chain careers.
|Duration
|30 hours of video lectures with a one-year access
|Start Date
|November 2, 2026
|Last Date to Register
|October 31, 2026
|Eligibility
|Practicing engineers, scientists, medical professionals, faculty members or research students
|Course Fee
|Rs 29,500 (Rs 25,000 + 18% GST)
This course is designed by IIT Madras to provide senior undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals working in structural design and construction firms required exposure of construction technology and management practices.
With India’s plan to invest in developing infrastructure and buildings in the coming year, this programme becomes relevant to help professionals and students understand construction process, workmanship, finishing, mechanical or durability performance using new technologies.
|Duration
|6 months
|Start Date
|January 8, 2026
|Last Date to Register
|January 7, 2027
|Eligibility
|No mandatory eligibility criteria but an architecture, civil, mechanical, electrical or management background is preferred
|Course Fee
|Rs 1,18,000 (Rs 1,00,000 + 18% GST)
Interested candidates can visit the official website mentioned above to know more details about these upcoming IIT Madras certificates courses.