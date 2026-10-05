IIT Madras begins applications for online executive courses: Course fee, schedule and more

All these executive education programmes will be offered by IIT through its Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering a new set of executive education certificate courses from October-November 2026, spanning areas such as electric vehicles, manufacturing, construction technology, ESG and supply chain management.

Designed by the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the courses are aimed at professionals and learners looking to build skills aligned with emerging industry and job-market requirements.

The upcoming offerings also mark a widening of IIT Madras’ executive education portfolio beyond its traditional engineering and technology focus, with courses covering business and sustainability-related domains.

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The registration process for these courses has started by IIT Madras on the official portal of CODE at code.iitm.ac.in, with candidates required to apply online by paying the prescribed enrolment fees.