IIT Madras offers online MTech course for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online Masters in Technology (MTech) course for working professionals, very similar to the popular executive MBA courses on offer that allow people from the field of management to pursue the educational qualification alongside their job.

The tailor-made online programme for qualified engineers from technology companies has already gained popularity with over 600 working professionals having already enrolled for the three-year course, instead of the regular two-year one.

Classes are held online and projects can be done at their own companies. IIT Madras has become the first IIT to offer an MTech course through the distance mode via its Centre for Continuing Education.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, chairman of the centre at IIT Madras, said, “The students of this programme have the same rights and privileges as regular students. The working professionals can carry out the project work at their workplaces. They do not need any residency as compared to sponsored candidates.” From only 14 candidates in 2020, the number has shot up to 605 this year.

According to IIT Madras, their own faculty, teachers from other premier academic institutions, and eminent industry professionals will be conducting the classes for these students. Besides classes, which are held in the evening, students will also have live interaction with their faculty members. The students can give exams in the same city as their offices. In terms of the evaluation method, a problem statement will be evaluated and approved by the IIT Madras faculty. A mentor from the company will guide the student at their workplace. The student’s progress will be jointly evaluated by the faculty of IIT Madras and the mentor. The role of the IIT Madras faculty would be to approve the problem statement and review the progress.

Listing out companies that have sent their employees to pursue this MTech programme, Prof Jalihal said, “Silicon Labs, Qualcomm, BEL, HAL, BNY, Silicon labs, Synopsis, Valeo, Cypress, Honeywell, Analog devices, HCL, Sundaram Clyton, Mahindra, Daimler, Bosch, Lam Research and Fiat Chrysler are some of the organisations among others.”

The MTech degree for working professionals already includes programmes on communications, VLSI and analog circuits, microelectronics, multimedia signal processing, software security, automotive engineering, mechanical design, interdisciplinary programmes in quantum technology and data sciences.