IIT-Madras offers online advanced certifications in software engineering for cloud, bockchain, IOT

IIT Madras offers online advanced certificate courses (Representational image) IIT Madras offers online advanced certificate courses (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an Advanced Certification Programme in Software Engineering for IoT, Cloud and Blockchain. This nine-month online programme offered through Great Learnings – a professional learning firm.

The course will be co-developed and co-delivered by top-notch faculty and industry experts from IIT-Madras and Great Learning. The programme offers 300 hours of online video learning sessions, live learning sessions, and a series of practical projects in cloud computing, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

This program focuses on making current and aspiring software developers job-ready and future-proof, claims the Great Learning in an official release. Upon completion of the programme, the participants will be awarded a programme completion certificate from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Janakiraman, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Madras said, “As the world increasingly adopts frontier technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing and Blockchain, it is important for our software engineers and software professionals to master these technologies. This is important if India has to retain its edge in a software-dominated world. As India’s pioneering institution, we, at IIT Madras are happy to offer this Advanced Software Engineering program in collaboration with Great Learning”.

“This advanced certification program begins with a foundational knowledge of software engineering such as data structures, software architecture, and algorithm design, and then dives deeper into IoT data sources, networking, implementation of IoT on the cloud, big data and analytics, containers and microservices, cloud deployment and DevOps. It will also provide an in-depth understanding of Blockchain fundamentals and creating Blockchain applications,” the official statement claims.

