Monday, August 01, 2022

IIT-Madras offers 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science; JEE score not required

This programme, as per IIT-Madras, is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this programme.

August 1, 2022 1:19:04 pm
Students who complete the 4-year BS can appear for GATE and pursue an MTech in India, or apply for postgraduate degrees abroad.

In view of “high demand from the students,” the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today announced their BSc in Programming and Data Science will have an option for a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications. As part of the BS level, students can do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes.

This programme, as per IIT-Madras, is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this programme.

Students who are currently in Class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme. Those who get admissions will start the programme after successfully completing their Class 12. Students from any stream can enrol. There is no age limit. Anyone who has studied English and Mathematics in Class 10 is eligible to apply. As the classes are conducted online, there is also no geographic limit.

Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the U.A.E., Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of this Data Science Program is August 19, 2022. Interested students can apply through the website – https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The institute is happy to offer this well-designed, contemporary BS in Data Science and Applications degree, which provides access to IIT quality education in an inclusive manner to learners across the country. Data Science is one of the emerging topics. This is a highly employment-oriented program in a domain where the demand is high for skilled resources.”

Data Science will teach students to manage data, visualize patterns to gain managerial insights, model uncertainties, and build models that assist in producing forecasts to make effective business decisions. Through extensive hands-on training and experiential learning, the students are also well trained to meet the industry standards. IIT Madras also facilitates internships and placements for the students who have completed the diploma level of the program.

Elaborating on the reasons behind this new initiative, Prof Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT Madras, said, “As Data Science is a multidisciplinary domain, this BS degree from IIT Madras is open for students from all backgrounds. Students who are pursuing commerce or humanities can also earn a degree from IIT Madras. As content delivery is online and the in-person exams are conducted on Sundays, this degree can also be pursued while attending an on-campus degree or while working full-time.”

This first-of-its-kind programme makes it possible for students to study from IIT Madras without attempting the intensely-competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This directly benefits the students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds for whom attending JEE coaching classes would be a significant hurdle. The program also offers up to 100% scholarships for deserving students in financial need.

Further, Dr. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT Madras, said, “Admission to the BS program does not require qualifying JEE. Unlike any other entrance exam, the qualifying process for this program is very inclusive. The state-of-the-art pedagogy enables IIT Madras to admit all qualified candidates without any restriction on the numbers. With generous scholarships, IIT Madras has created one of the most inclusive models in the country.”

IIT Madras BS program will become a platform to create skilled and employable professionals in a data-driven world. The IIT Madras team is confident that this inclusive and affordable education model will extend IITs’ reach by orders of magnitude and address the pressing need of the learners to get access to high-quality education.

 

