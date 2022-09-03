scorecardresearch
IIT Madras to offer free online remediation programme in Tamil through NPTEL

MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ to enable identification and intervention for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium primary schools.

This programme is being offered in online mode, completely free of charge through NPTEL.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, is collaborating with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a remediation programme for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium. This programme is being offered in online mode, completely free of charge through NPTEL.

MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ – a complete package to address the remediation needs of such children. It includes a screening tool that can be administered in a Tamil medium primary class, a remedial kit and a training programme that equips the teachers with strategies they can impart to children with dyslexia.

Remedial teaching is a structured, multi-modal program guided by an individualized education plan. This plan harnesses the strengths of the child to provide strategies to cope with the needs/difficulties. At Madras Dyslexia Association, the remedial teaching is based on the Orton-Gillingham approach and seamlessly integrated with the Multiple Intelligences approach.

 

