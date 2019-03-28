IIT-Madras M.Tech admission begins, check list of courses

IIT-Madras M.Tech admission 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Madras has invited applications for admission to M.Tech programmes in various departments for July 2019 batch. The M.Tech admission portal will remain open till April 10, 2019. The candidates with the relevant GATE score can apply for the M.Tech program.
The interview of the candidates will be conducted on April 27. The admission process will commence from July 22, and the first class will be held on July 29, 2019.
There are several financial assistance and opportunities available for candidates. Meritorious M.Tech students are eligible for conversion to PhD programme after one year. There are also opportunities for M.Tech students to carry out their projects in industries, approved organizations and foreign countries such as Germany.
IIT-Madras M.Tech admission begins: List of courses
– Aerospace Engineering
– Applied Mechanics
Computational and Experimental Mechanics
Biomedical Engineering
– Biotechnology
Bioprocess Engineering
– Chemical Engineering
– Civil Engineering
Building Technology and Construction Management
Environmental Engineering
Geotechnical Engineering
Hydraulic and Water Resources Engineering
Structural Engineering
Transportation Engineering
– Computer Science and Engineering
– Electrical Engineering
Communications and Signal Processing
Power systems and Power electronics
Micro Electronics and VLSI Design
Control and Instrumentation
Microelectronics and Photonics
Integrated circuits and systems
– Mathematics
Industrial Mathematics and Scientific Computing
– Mechanical Engineering
Thermal Engineering
Mechanical Design
Manufacturing Engineering
– Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
– Ocean Engineering
Ocean Technology
– Physics
Functional Materials and Nanotechnology
– Interdisciplinary programmes
Catalysis Technology
Clinical Engineering
Petroleum Engineering.
IIT-Madras M.Tech admission 2019: Important dates
Commencement of online application- March 6
Closure of online application: April 10
Interview session: April 27
Reporting for admission: July 22
Commencement of classes: July 29, 2019.
About IIT Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an institute of national importance. The activities of the institute in various fields of Technology and Science are carried out in 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary Research Academic Centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and post – graduate programmes leading to the B.Tech, M.Sc, MBA, M.Tech, MS, and Ph.D degrees in a variety of specialisations.