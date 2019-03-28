IIT-Madras M.Tech admission begins, check list of courses

IIT-Madras M.Tech admission 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Madras has invited applications for admission to M.Tech programmes in various departments for July 2019 batch. The M.Tech admission portal will remain open till April 10, 2019. The candidates with the relevant GATE score can apply for the M.Tech program.

The interview of the candidates will be conducted on April 27. The admission process will commence from July 22, and the first class will be held on July 29, 2019.

There are several financial assistance and opportunities available for candidates. Meritorious M.Tech students are eligible for conversion to PhD programme after one year. There are also opportunities for M.Tech students to carry out their projects in industries, approved organizations and foreign countries such as Germany.

IIT-Madras M.Tech admission begins: List of courses

– Aerospace Engineering

– Applied Mechanics

Computational and Experimental Mechanics

Biomedical Engineering

– Biotechnology

Bioprocess Engineering

– Chemical Engineering

– Civil Engineering

Building Technology and Construction Management

Environmental Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Hydraulic and Water Resources Engineering

Structural Engineering

Transportation Engineering

– Computer Science and Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

Communications and Signal Processing

Power systems and Power electronics

Micro Electronics and VLSI Design

Control and Instrumentation

Microelectronics and Photonics

Integrated circuits and systems

– Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics and Scientific Computing

– Mechanical Engineering

Thermal Engineering

Mechanical Design

Manufacturing Engineering

– Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

– Ocean Engineering

Ocean Technology

– Physics

Functional Materials and Nanotechnology

– Interdisciplinary programmes

Catalysis Technology

Clinical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering.

IIT-Madras M.Tech admission 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application- March 6

Closure of online application: April 10

Interview session: April 27

Reporting for admission: July 22

Commencement of classes: July 29, 2019.

About IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an institute of national importance. The activities of the institute in various fields of Technology and Science are carried out in 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary Research Academic Centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and post – graduate programmes leading to the B.Tech, M.Sc, MBA, M.Tech, MS, and Ph.D degrees in a variety of specialisations.