IIT Madras to launch AI studio to turn research into startups; opens to outside founders

The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras will launch AI Studio later this week. The launch of the venture backed studio is aimed at helping researchers and entrepreneurs turn artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science research-work into companies.

The inaugural call for applications will open on October 3, 2026. The programme will be open to IIT Madras and WSAI researchers, academic founders from other institutions, and external entrepreneurs who have an AI, ML or data science idea or an existing venture.

The Studio will help selected teams develop their research or early-stage idea into a business. This will include testing whether there is a demand for the product, developing it further and preparing the venture for funding and eventual incorporation into the IIT Madras incubation ecosystem.