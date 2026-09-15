IIT Madras to launch AI studio to turn research into startups; opens to outside founders

The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras will launch AI Studio later this week. The launch of the venture backed studio is aimed at helping researchers and entrepreneurs turn artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science research-work into companies.
The inaugural call for applications will open on October 3, 2026. The programme will be open to IIT Madras and WSAI researchers, academic founders from other institutions, and external entrepreneurs who have an AI, ML or data science idea or an existing venture.
The Studio will help selected teams develop their research or early-stage idea into a business. This will include testing whether there is a demand for the product, developing it further and preparing the venture for funding and eventual incorporation into the IIT Madras incubation ecosystem.
Applicants will first take part in an initial training and bootcamp. This stage will be open to a larger group of applicants. A smaller number of ventures will then be selected for the full AI Studio programme.
The selected ventures will undergo a six-month development and evaluation programme. The programme can be extended by up to three months for ventures that are progressing towards an institutional funding round. AI Studio will run two cohorts each year, with applications opening in winter and spring cycles.
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During the programme, founders will have access to seed funding, cloud and computing credits, research laboratories, data and research resources, mentoring and entrepreneurship training. They will also receive support from an Entrepreneur-in-Residence and faculty and domain experts.
The support is intended to help teams move through different stages of building a company. This includes developing the technology, checking whether the product solves a real problem and whether potential customers would use it, and preparing the venture for further funding. Successful ventures can then move towards a formal spin-out into the IIT Madras Incubation Cell ecosystem.
The Studio will also provide access to WSAI’s research laboratories and resources, allowing founders to work more closely with researchers and use the institute’s existing research capabilities.
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AI Studio is part of IIT Madras’ wider deep-tech incubation ecosystem. The institute said its incubation network has supported hundreds of deep-tech startups, which have a combined valuation of $8 billion and have created more than 11,000 direct jobs.
The new venture studio is specifically focused on converting research in AI, ML and data science into startups, providing a structured route from an early research idea to product development, funding and a potential company.