IIT Madras launches two diploma courses in programming and data science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching two diploma programmes in programming and data science. The courses would be delivered through a comprehensive learning delivery model that competes with a classroom learning experience. The courses include lecture videos, lecture-based activity questions, practice assignments, graded assignments, and mini-projects that reinforce problem-solving skills.

There will be live sessions with course instructors where questions from the learners are answered for every subject. The evaluation would be done through in-person quizzes and end-term examinations, ensuring that this programme meets with the same academic rigour as an on-campus programme.

Learners need not have an engineering or computer science background. The diplomas are open to students, working professionals, and job seekers who have completed at least two years of their undergraduate education in any discipline through any mode.

The applications are open for the diploma entry qualifier exam. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021. Those interested can apply through diploma.iitm.ac.in.

The diploma entry qualifier exam is scheduled for December 12, 2021. Those who clear this exam will be eligible to join the diploma programme.

A learner has to complete eight courses to obtain a diploma, either in programming or data science. One diploma can be completed in as short as eight months. As the content delivery will be in online mode, the programme has the flexibility required for working professionals and students.

In addition, IIT Madras is offering course fee waivers up to 75 per cent based on the socio-economic background of the learners.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The convenience of online learning combined with in-person assessments makes the programmes flexible while retaining the academic rigour.”