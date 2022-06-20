scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
IIT-Madras launches summer STEM programme for rural school students; check details

This outreach programme will take place from June 20 to 25, 2022 in the IIT-Madras campus, and will teach STEM-related topics to underprivileged students from across the country.

June 20, 2022 4:21:54 pm
As of now, 100 students have been selected to start with this programme.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is launching an summer programme on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for rural school students. This outreach programme will take place from June 20 to 25, 2022.

The varsity aims to reach at least one lakh students of government schools across the nation. Keeping in mind the changing environment of education sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, this programme will take place in an online setup. It will be taught in English and Tamil.

As of now, 100 students have been selected to start with this programme. IIT Madras is aiming to teach and motivate students to advance their interest in scientific and technological advancements. “The Department has given importance to students from disadvantaged blocks while selecting students for this program. This 100 students is only a beginning and many more students will be brought in. This program has 70 per cent of hands-on component with the rest being theory,” Thiru. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

The 100 students of class 10 have been selected by the Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. Officials of the department identify and reach out to students from underprivileged background and then give a list to IIT-Madras. The university then reaches out to these students and arranges transportation, accommodation etc. Students will spend a week on the campus where they will be greeted with an electronic kit.

They will be taught several topic such as Environmental and Electronic aspects in Engineering, Technological growth in Renewable Energies and Applied Mathematics, among others.

