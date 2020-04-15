IIT-Madras launches special online lecture series for students affected by coronavirus lockdown

Lectures are available on Youtube to make it accessible to larger audience. Lectures are available on Youtube to make it accessible to larger audience.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a special lecture series online for students affected by the nation-wide lockdown. The lecture series is available on NPTEL-IIT Madras Youtube channel and will continue till the lockdown is lifted.

The one-hour interactive lectures deal with topics ranging from career guidance to the latest updates on technology to topics of general interest to all. During the live-streaming, a chat box is available through which viewers can ask questions in real-time. Each lecture is of around 45 minutes and is followed by 15 minutes of the question-and-answer round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to extend the lockdown till May 3. Educational institutes are going to be shut till the lockdown is lifted. To make up for the losses, several institutes are enabling education online. However, a report states that students from economically weaker section of society are unable to match up with the digital shift due to lack of infrastructure and technical know-how.

The institute had earlier launched a course in cybersecurity called ‘certified cyber warrior’. It is offered by Digital Skills Academy at IIT Madras. It consists of over 52 learning tools and a 30-hour intensive boot camp.

