IIT-Madras launches ‘Premier Banker’ course to promote financial literacy

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras’ (IIT-Madras) Digital Skills Academy has launched an upskilling programme called ‘Premier Banker’ in collaboration with InFact Pro.

Interested candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Undergraduate students in the second or third year of their graduation will also be considered for enrolment. Prior experience in the banking or financial services sector is preferred but not mandatory.

This programme has been designed to provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, and more, along with intensive training for analysis and forecast of financial health, banking and financial toolkit and a thorough grounding on fundamental principles of banking and finance.

After completion of level-1, the students will be directed to work in a banking environment for six months. Upon successful completion of modules, candidates will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras.

How to enroll:

Step 1: Visit the official InfactPro’s website — infactpro.com

Step 2: Choose ‘IIT certification’ from the drop down menu of ‘Courses’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the enrollment link for ‘Programme in Premier Banker’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Enroll now’.

Step 5: Check all details and scroll towards the end of the page to enroll.

Step 6: Fill all details, upload documents and click on ‘register’.

This programme will be taught in English and will have 250 hours of theory. The course fee is Rs 59,000 (inclusive of tax). Interested candidates can visit IIT-Madras official website — iitm.ac.in — or InfactPro’s website — infactpro.com — to get more details and enroll.

The course is being conducted by IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy, which has been offering online training programs with more than 25 courses since 2018. DSA is chaired by Shri. Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Prof. M. S. Ananth, former Director of IIT Madras and the founder of digital online learning in India through NPTEL.