IIT-Madras to offer PG programme in Data Science and Machine Intelligence for executives

Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analysis, and Data Engineering are on track to become most favored career paths by 2022: WEF. File.

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras has started a 12-month postgraduate (PG) level advanced programme in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence. The programme has been launched in partnership with TalentSprint.

Applications for the first cohort of the PG programme, which starts in August 2021, are now available. Candidates can access more details about eligibility, fee and apply online at iitm.talentsprint.com/adsmi/.

According to the World Economic Forum, Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analysis, and Data Engineering are on track to become the most favoured career paths by 2022, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 11.5 million career openings in these fields by 2026.

B Ravindran, Head of RBCDSAI and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Madras, said: “Mastering data science requires a strategic approach. Young professionals need to focus equally on building strong fundamentals and applying the learnings to solve real-world problems across multiple industry domains.”

Several RBCDSAI faculty and experts from an interdisciplinary background will teach live and interactive online classes and mentor participants as candidates learn hands-on and work on capstones across diverse industry domains such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, software engineering, smart cities, etc.

Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said: “The demand and supply gap in Applied Data Science is immense right now, and this program has been designed to squarely address it.”

Arun Rajkumar, Program Director and a core member of RBCDSAI, said: “This programme is best suited for early-career professionals eager to build strong data science expertise. We will adopt a case study-based approach towards teaching the program to build strong industry readiness. We also aim to include a campus visit towards the end of the program so that participants can benefit from the real-life experience.”