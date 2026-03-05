IIT Madras launches PG diploma in manufacturing analytics for professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a postgraduate (PG) diploma in manufacturing analytics. The new programme will be a one-year, web-enabled programme and seeks to equip professionals with “advanced capabilities” in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.

The first batch of this diploma will start on September 7, 2026. While registration for this programme is underway, the last date to apply is May 31. Interested candidates can apply at code.iitm.ac.in/pgdma.

Eligibility includes candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including BSc Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.