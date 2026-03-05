IIT Madras launches PG diploma in manufacturing analytics for professionals

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a postgraduate (PG) diploma in manufacturing analytics. The new programme will be a one-year, web-enabled programme and seeks to equip professionals with “advanced capabilities” in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.
The first batch of this diploma will start on September 7, 2026. While registration for this programme is underway, the last date to apply is May 31. Interested candidates can apply at code.iitm.ac.in/pgdma.
Eligibility includes candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including BSc Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.
The diploma is targeted at working professionals from large-scale and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates who are seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics. The program will be delivered through web-enabled format designed to support diverse learner needs.
The PG diploma in manufacturing analytics programme is offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and is designed to address industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making.
Key courses include mathematical fundamentals for manufacturing analytics, digital transformation, machine learning and deep learning for manufacturing analytics, generative AI for manufacturing analytics, and two hands-on courses — manufacturing analytics implementation I and manufacturing analytics implementation II. The programme culminates in a holistic assessment of AI in manufacturing analytics, enabling learners to evaluate AI adoption from technological, operational and organisational perspectives.
The curriculum combines robust mathematical foundations with contemporary topics such as machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, while emphasising real-world manufacturing use cases. Structured over three academic terms across one year (September–August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and strong applied focus.
Highlighting the need for such programmes, Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, added, “As India’s manufacturing sector accelerates its digital transformation, there is a clear need for programmes that combine academic depth with industry relevance. This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras’ commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing.”