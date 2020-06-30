IIT-Madras launches online diploma, BSc in programming and data science, admission without JEE

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at the launch of the online course (Source: Screengrab) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at the launch of the online course (Source: Screengrab)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras — the best Indian institute in India, as per the NIRF ranking — has launched an online diploma and BSc programme in data science and programming. The course will be imparted online while its assessment including the exams will be done in an offline mode. The course has no age limit and students who have passed class 12 can also take it up.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said that through these courses, the institute aims to reach a larger number of students. The course comes with multiple entries and exit points. Students can get a certificate, diploma, and degree based on when they exit the course. After completing class 12, students will have to pursue a foundation course while those who have a college-level degree can directly enroll at the diploma level.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing

Students can exit with a certificate after completing a foundation-level course and after a year, one can get a diploma, and on completing three years, a degree will be awarded. The course is divided into six semesters.

The course curriculum, claims the IIT, is designed with help from the industry. The first-year students will learn the basics of programming and data science. while in the diploma year skill courses, and application of these courses will be taught and in the final stage students will learn about specialisations. By the end of the three years, a BSc degree will be offered.

Those who get minimum required scores in weekly assignments in the four weeks will get to write the qualifier exam. Those who get minimum required scores in the qualifier exam get to register for the foundational level courses, as per the rules.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | Online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI | Job-oriented Swayam Courses | Hours long courses | English grammar courses

The Human Resource Development (HRD) minister, while launching, said that it is the first-ever entirely online degree programme and said that he dedicates this to all the students of India. He commented that the country was in need of such a course. He said that students who graduate from IITs are leading India by heading the top-notch companies today.

Students wishing to join the course can do so at the website, onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The applications will be open shortly and the closing date is September 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd