IIT-Madras launches online course on next-gen mobile wireless networks 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched a six-month online course on ‘Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks’. It is an instructor-led long-term certification course. The last date to apply for the same is February 8, 2022.

The six-month course is being offered in partnership with Megam Solutions and will commence on February 12, 2022. The course is open to students of engineering (UG and PG) and MSc (Electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members and professionals from Industry or start-ups. Candidates can register at pravartak.org.in/next-generation-mobile-wireless-networks.html.

The course is aimed at providing a thorough knowledge and hands-on experience on technologies such as 5G, software-defined networks, network function virtualisation and the Internet of Things (IoT). The participants will get to understand the architecture of the next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols, and various applications of modern mobile wireless networks.

The course is facilitated by experts with experience in building networking products and solutions for leading network device manufacturers and service providers across the globe. The faculty also includes academicians from renowned institutions with several years of experience in mobile wireless technology-related research.

SH Muthu Kumar, chief executive officer, Megam Solutions, said, “Technologies like 5G will be a growth driver for India. The training covers technologies such as 5G, Software Defined Networks (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC).”