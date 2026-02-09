IIT Madras announces online BS in Aeronautics and Space Tech; no JEE required

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 02:09 PM IST
IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti at the launch event on MondayIIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti at the launch event on Monday (Image via IIT-M)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology. The undergraduate course will be offered in online mode and will focus on skill-based training in aeronautics, space systems and related sectors.

The programme was launched on the IIT Madras campus on February 9. Officials from industry, including representatives of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and civil aviation, joined the event virtually.

According to the institute, the course has been introduced to address skill gaps in emerging areas such as unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aviation and space technology. Placement and internship support will be coordinated through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras.

The BS programme is open to candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, including diploma holders. There is no requirement to qualify the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and there is no cap on enrolment. Learners can complete the programme at a flexible pace within prescribed milestones. Examinations will be held on Sundays through a combination of centre-based tests and online proctored assessments.

Announcing the launch, Prof Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, said that aeronautics and space technology are fast-growing sectors that require specialised manpower, and the programme is aimed at widening access to these fields.

IIT Madras said graduates are expected to find employment opportunities in public sector undertakings, private aerospace firms, start-ups and engineering analysis companies. The institute added that the programme will also prepare students for GATE and higher studies at IITs and IISc.

The curriculum will include recorded lectures, live tutorial sessions and online discussion forums. Students at the diploma stage will work on projects using tools such as computational fluid dynamics and finite element methods, along with internship opportunities. At the BS level, students will complete a capstone project involving the design of an aircraft or spacecraft. Top-performing students may be considered for on-campus programmes or advanced degrees at IIT Madras, subject to academic criteria.

 

