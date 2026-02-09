IIT Madras announces online BS in Aeronautics and Space Tech; no JEE required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology. The undergraduate course will be offered in online mode and will focus on skill-based training in aeronautics, space systems and related sectors.

The programme was launched on the IIT Madras campus on February 9. Officials from industry, including representatives of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and civil aviation, joined the event virtually.

According to the institute, the course has been introduced to address skill gaps in emerging areas such as unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aviation and space technology. Placement and internship support will be coordinated through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras.