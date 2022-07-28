scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

IIT Madras launches ‘Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat’ to promote Indian language technology

The AI4Bharat was set-up as an initiative of IIT Madras to build open-source language AI for Indian languages.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 4:35:17 pm
IIT Madras, Indian technology, Indian language technologyNandan Nilekani (third from right); Prof V Kamakoti (L), Director, IIT Madras, at launch of ‘Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat,’ set up at IIT Madras (Photo: IIT-Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras today launched the ‘Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat’ to promote the state of Indian language technology with the intention to create a societal impact. This Centre, inaugurated by Nandan Nilekani,  is being supported by Rohini and Nandan Nilekani with a grant of Rs 36 crore through Nilekani Philanthropies.

The AI4Bharat was set-up as an initiative of IIT Madras to build open-source language AI for Indian languages.

Read |NIRF Rankings 2022: Rated best in the country, IIT Madras now eyes foreign expansion through Master’s tie-ups

At the centre, the focus will be to conduct foundational work which can benefit society at large. Since, the idea is to energise the ecosystem to do more for Indian languages, all the researched data will be available for start-ups and other industries working on Indian language technology. This data, which can be accessed from the official website — ai4bharat.iitm.ac.in — would include datasets, tools, and pre-trained models being developed at the Centre.

“Given the rich diversity of languages in India coupled with a rapidly expanding digital world, it is important to make significant advances in language technology to benefit the common man. While language technology has significantly improved for English and a few languages, Indian languages are lagging behind. The focus of the Centre would be to bridge this gap,” said Dr. Mitesh M. Khapra, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The centre is led by Dr Mitesh Khapra, Dr Pratyush Kumar and Dr Anoop Kunchukuttan over the years. Their team, claims IIT-Madras, has made several contributions to Indian language technology including state-of-the-art models for Machine Translation and Speech Recognition.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
From training under a tin roof to churning out champions, coach Sharma carries weight on his shoulders
Express in Birmingham

From training under a tin roof to churning out champions, coach Sharma carries weight on his shoulders

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
ICYMI

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement