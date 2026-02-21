IIT Madras launches new programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science

The programme is open to candidates who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification, including diploma holders. There is no age limit or seat restriction.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 02:46 PM IST
Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, addressing the Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science launch event in campus on Feb 21 (IIT Madras)Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, addressing the Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science launch event in campus on Feb 21 (IIT Madras)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new interdisciplinary undergraduate programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science. The programme will be offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Designed to integrate management education with data-driven analytical skills, the programme aims to equip learners with capabilities in business decision-making, quantitative thinking, and problem-solving using data. Graduates will be awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from IIT Madras, with the same academic recognition as other degrees offered by the Institute.

Admissions, learning delivery, placement assistance, and career support will be managed through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The Institute is also engaging with industry partners to provide internships and project-based learning opportunities to strengthen industry exposure and job readiness, according to an official statement.

Read More | IIT Madras starts application for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026; know eligibility, stipend & more

The first batch of the programme will commence in June 2026, with applications open until May 31. Detailed information on admissions and programme structure is available at study.iitm.ac.in/mg.

Through this initiative, IIT Madras seeks to develop professionals capable of leading data-driven transformation across sectors by combining business acumen with analytical expertise. Career opportunities for graduates are expected across manufacturing and construction, banking and financial services, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, consulting, healthcare, and policy-making bodies. The programme also lays a foundation for higher studies, research, and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Speaking at the launch, V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said the programme reflects the Institute’s vision of preparing learners for leadership in a data-driven world. He noted that integrating management education with strong analytical foundations would enable students to make informed and responsible decisions across industries, while ensuring flexibility and access at scale.

Story continues below this ad

The BS in Management and Data Science follows a hybrid learning model. Courses are delivered through recorded lectures by IIT Madras faculty, allowing self-paced learning, and are supplemented by live interactive tutorials, case discussions, and continuous academic support through online forums. Examinations will be held on Sundays and may be conducted either at designated centres across India or online with remote proctoring, depending on the course.

The programme is open to candidates who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification, including diploma holders. There is no age limit or seat restriction. Learners may pursue the degree as a standalone programme, alongside another academic course, or while employed. Admission is offered either through an in-house qualifier or through eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
KH x RK Reunion video
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
OpenAI may launch a ChatGPT-powered smart speaker that watches and advises users
OpenAI is reportedly developing a smart speaker with camera and facial recognition features.
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement