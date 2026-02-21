IIT Madras launches new programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new interdisciplinary undergraduate programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science. The programme will be offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras.
Designed to integrate management education with data-driven analytical skills, the programme aims to equip learners with capabilities in business decision-making, quantitative thinking, and problem-solving using data. Graduates will be awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from IIT Madras, with the same academic recognition as other degrees offered by the Institute.
Admissions, learning delivery, placement assistance, and career support will be managed through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The Institute is also engaging with industry partners to provide internships and project-based learning opportunities to strengthen industry exposure and job readiness, according to an official statement.
The first batch of the programme will commence in June 2026, with applications open until May 31. Detailed information on admissions and programme structure is available at study.iitm.ac.in/mg.
Through this initiative, IIT Madras seeks to develop professionals capable of leading data-driven transformation across sectors by combining business acumen with analytical expertise. Career opportunities for graduates are expected across manufacturing and construction, banking and financial services, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, consulting, healthcare, and policy-making bodies. The programme also lays a foundation for higher studies, research, and entrepreneurial pursuits.
Speaking at the launch, V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said the programme reflects the Institute’s vision of preparing learners for leadership in a data-driven world. He noted that integrating management education with strong analytical foundations would enable students to make informed and responsible decisions across industries, while ensuring flexibility and access at scale.
The BS in Management and Data Science follows a hybrid learning model. Courses are delivered through recorded lectures by IIT Madras faculty, allowing self-paced learning, and are supplemented by live interactive tutorials, case discussions, and continuous academic support through online forums. Examinations will be held on Sundays and may be conducted either at designated centres across India or online with remote proctoring, depending on the course.
The programme is open to candidates who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification, including diploma holders. There is no age limit or seat restriction. Learners may pursue the degree as a standalone programme, alongside another academic course, or while employed. Admission is offered either through an in-house qualifier or through eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced.
