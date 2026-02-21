IIT Madras launches new programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, addressing the Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science launch event in campus on Feb 21 (IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new interdisciplinary undergraduate programme – Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science. The programme will be offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras.

Designed to integrate management education with data-driven analytical skills, the programme aims to equip learners with capabilities in business decision-making, quantitative thinking, and problem-solving using data. Graduates will be awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from IIT Madras, with the same academic recognition as other degrees offered by the Institute.

Admissions, learning delivery, placement assistance, and career support will be managed through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The Institute is also engaging with industry partners to provide internships and project-based learning opportunities to strengthen industry exposure and job readiness, according to an official statement.