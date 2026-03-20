IIT Madras launches new MTech, MA programmes in frontier technologies and governance

These programmes have been designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and skills needed to tackle emerging challenges in governance, industry, and technology.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the launch of several new postgraduate programmes, including a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy and multiple Master of Technology (MTech) programmes in domains such as Semiconductor Materials, Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems, and Robotics.

These programmes have been designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and skills needed to tackle emerging challenges in governance, industry, and technology.

The new programmes are:

– MA in Public Policy – Department of Humanities and Social Sciences

– MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology – Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

– MTech in Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS) – Department of Mechanical Engineering

– MTech in Robotics – Department of Engineering Design