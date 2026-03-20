IIT Madras launches new MTech, MA programmes in frontier technologies and governance

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The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the launch of several new postgraduate programmes, including a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy and multiple Master of Technology (MTech) programmes in domains such as Semiconductor Materials, Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems, and Robotics.
These programmes have been designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and skills needed to tackle emerging challenges in governance, industry, and technology.
The new programmes are:
– MA in Public Policy – Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
– MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology – Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
– MTech in Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS) – Department of Mechanical Engineering
– MTech in Robotics – Department of Engineering Design
Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we strive to align education with industry needs and national priorities. This year, we are introducing four highly interdisciplinary programmes to create skilled manpower in emerging fields. These programmes integrate modern tools with traditional core engineering, preparing students for impactful careers in technology, manufacturing, and governance.”
With these new postgraduate programmes, IIT Madras aims to strengthen interdisciplinary education while addressing critical national priorities in technology development, manufacturing, governance and innovation, the institute said, adding more details about the program and admissions to these programmes can be found at mtechadm.iitm.ac.in.
The MA in Public Policy programme offers in-depth training in policy design and implementation across domains like environment, education, healthcare, energy, transportation, and international relations. Students will develop skills in governance frameworks, critical thinking, policy analysis, communication, and leadership, preparing them for careers in government, international organisations, non-profits, advocacy, and the private sector.
The MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology programme is aimed at supporting India’s semiconductor ecosystem, this programme provides specialised training in semiconductor fundamentals and manufacturing technologies while offering electives to broaden technical perspectives. Graduates will gain exposure to cutting-edge developments in semiconductor materials and advanced research.
The MTech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS) programme integrates classical mechanics, advanced numerical methods, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Students will master finite element and computational fluid dynamics modelling, digital twins, AI-assisted engineering, and large-scale simulations, preparing them to design and optimise complex mechanical systems across energy, transportation, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
The MTech in Robotics is focused on intelligent automation, this programme covers the design, analysis, and application of advanced robotic systems. It combines rigorous coursework with hands-on projects in state-of-the-art laboratories, preparing graduates for careers in robotics, automation, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing.