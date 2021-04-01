IIT-Madras invites applications for MS programme in Analog

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) is inviting applications for the newly launched Masters in Science ‘MS programme’, a blended programme in analog, mixed-signal and RF VLSI design. The one-year classroom learning programme was launched in collaboration with Texas Instruments.

The programme will offer a comprehensive understanding of analog and mixed-signal VLSI from theory to practice, focusing on real-time industry level problem statements.

According to IIT-Madras, at the end of the programme, the students will be offered an internship opportunity. “Under the mentorship of senior technical leaders at TI, students go through an end-to-end integrated circuit (IC) development cycle,” the institute release mentioned.

Prof. Nagendra Krishnapura and Prof. Shanthi Pavan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The TII-IITM program has proved to be a much-coveted launchpad for analog talent in the country. It benefits immensely from the more than 50 year tradition of analog excellence at IIT Madras, as well as the opportunity for cutting-edge industrial work at TI India.”

The application process is open for the interested candidates, apply till April 30 through the website- ee.iitm.ac.in.