IIT Madras launches minor stream in ‘personal and professional development’ for BTech students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today launched a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’. An undergraduate student needs to take a basket of courses to fulfil the requirement of minoring in the stream. The courses/programmes in this stream are aimed to aid students in their personal and professional development.

The minor stream is open to all the students of BTech and dual degree programmes while the courses offered under this programme are available as elective courses to all students of IIT-Madras irrespective of the programme they are in.

Over 15 courses (and growing) are on offer including self-awareness; happiness habits and success; FLOW for high performance, systems thinking and discovering creativity.

The institute already offers several courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. Around 1,500 students register for these courses, annually.