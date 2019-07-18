IIT Madras launches first-of-its-kind tech MBA programme for undergraduate students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a first-of-its-kind programme, techMBA, for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams. The students taking techMBA programme will be awarded two degrees, Engineering UG degree (B.Tech) and Master’s degree in Management (MBA).

The programme will be a part of the five-Year inter-disciplinary dual degree (IDDD) programmes and is conceptualised by the Department of Management Studies (DOMS), IIT Madras. The Institute is introducing the programme from the academic year 2019-20 and it will have an intake of 25 to 30 students.

Department of Management Studies will offer the foundational techMBA courses during the third and fourth years of all UG programs. The eligibility criteria for opting for the courses in the fifth year are CGPA, departmental aptitude test and or personal interview.

The IDDD programme enables the undergraduate students to utilise the fifth year of the course for specialising in the newly-formulated curricula that integrates and synergises technology and management disciplines.

Talking about the programme, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras G. Arun Kumar said, “We believe techMBA program would be a trend setter academically and a game changer professionally. We look forward to collaborating with the far-sighted corporations to invest our energies in the development of the next generation millennial talent founded on the pillars of technological depth, managerial breadth and business wisdom.”

The programme aims to impart business acumen to engineering students while inculcating management mindset for handling complex decision-making problems and shaping technology-driven organisational transformation.

The programme will prepare students for future career options, be it management innovators in industries or thought leaders in consultancies or technopreneurs in deep technology domains.