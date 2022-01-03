IIT-Madras launches master’s programme on electric vehicles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon launch a master’s programme on electric vehicles. The interdisciplinary dual degree (IDDD) will boost the students’ engagement with eMobility and will be offered for its BTech and dual degree students. The programme will enhance the research capabilities in this exciting field.

Students are expected to enrol in this programme from January 2022 during their third year of BTech and dual degree programmes. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students.

The students graduating from this program will have the skill sets required to pursue job opportunities in EV product development including EV integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation, and product and portfolio planning.

T Asokan, Head, department of engineering design, IIT Madras, said, “The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including batteries and motors.” While the department of engineering design will anchor the programme, it will be delivered as a joint effort from various departments.

Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice, IIT Madras, said, “These are exciting times for the eMobility sector. We are clearly at the tipping point. It is important to have more resources skilled in various aspects of EV engineering and eMobility. We are now starting this phase where formal Programs for EVs and eMobility are being offered with very close engagement with Industry.”

CS Ram, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, added, “The students will be undergoing core courses that will build the foundation for EV Engineering. They will, then, pursue electives in the specific area of specialisation of their choice. They would also do a Master’s project in this domain as part of their degree requirement.”