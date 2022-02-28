IIT Madras launches international interdisciplinary master’s programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program (I2MP) in nine areas that include next-generation technologies such as quantum science.

International students from any engineering background can apply for the two-year-long master’s programmes at IIT Madras. Scholarships will be provided for accepted international students with outstanding records.

The last date to apply is March 31, 2022. Interested students can apply at ge.iitm.ac.in/I2MP.

The international interdisciplinary master’s degrees are available in nine interdisciplinary areas: energy systems, robotics, quantum science and technology, computational engineering, advanced materials and nanotechnology, data science, cyber-physical systems, complex systems and dynamics, and biomedical engineering.

In addition to courses in data science, and biomedical engineering, among others, the international students will take up courses in Indian culture as well. a dedicated research skills course will prepare them for their master’s thesis work.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “These niche programmes are aimed at internationalisation of the IIT Madras campus, introducing students to a diversity of thoughts and cultures, which will serve them well when they compete in a global marketplace.”

Speaking about the curriculum for the interdisciplinary program, Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras said, “Faculty have carefully selected courses that will take a competent undergraduate student from almost any field of engineering and make the student a strong candidate in an interdisciplinary area.”