Friday, August 12, 2022

IIT Madras launches free GATE preparation portal through NPTEL; check details here

The preparation portal can be accessed at gate.nptel.ac.in. The NPTEL GATE portal will be freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from a travel technology organisation, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru.

August 12, 2022 5:36:09 pm
IIT Madras, GATE free coachingThis portal has been launched with an aim to help students in preparing for the GATE exam. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is introducing an online portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam preparation — NPTEL GATE Portal. The preparation portal can be accessed at gate.nptel.ac.in.

This portal has been launched with an aim to help students in preparing for the GATE exam. The NPTEL GATE portal will be freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from a travel technology organisation, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru.

This portal will provide video solutions, practice tests, and online assistance in line with the GATE syllabus. The video solutions have been designed as self-contained that will provide a quick recap of the basic problem solving concepts, detailed solution using fundamental concepts.

To get video sessions, candidates have to click on ‘video solutions’ in the top menu and then choose the required ‘type’ and ‘year’, after which candidates will be able to access the pre-recorded video solutions. In a similar manner, candidates can also click on the home page of ‘live mentoring sessions’ from the top menu. Then, the candidates can select the required department in which the list for the upcoming live sessions will be listed, along with the link to join the live sessions.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, a provider of free online certification courses.

