IIT-Madras launches free course to train primary teachers to support dyslexic children

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is collaborating with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to launch ‘e-Shikshanam,’ a free online teacher training program to provide remedial support to children with specific learning difficulties. e-Shikshanam will train teachers and other stakeholders who work with a child with dyslexia. The training programme aims at providing remedial instructions to children up to class 5.

The course is open to primary school teachers (up to class 5) across the country through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) — an online platform where several courses from across the IITs are available (nptel.ac.in).

A structured multi-modal teaching, done in the way the child learns, is the best way forward to enable these children to bridge the gap between their potential and their actual performance, according to MDA – a non-profit organisation that works on nurturing children with Dyslexia. MDA has evolved simple methods of identifying and remediating these young children. The online course will impart these strategies to teachers.

The course consists of modules such as Introduction to dyslexia, child development, screening, reading, spelling, writing, Math, study skills and Multiple Intelligence. The course is being provided free of cost and will equip the learner with strategies to cope with difficulties in reading, spelling, writing and mathematics.

The course can be pursued at one’s own pace. The understanding of the content is evaluated at the end of each module through assignments and quizzes. On completion of the course, to earn certification a trainee. At the end of the course, one has to view Case studies, analyse them, and answer related questions.

President, MDA, D. Chandrasekhar said, “There are about two million children with dyslexia in Tamil Nadu alone and there are simple remedial measures to help them. Empowering the teachers is a very important step. This is going to every school in India and in Sri Lanka and other countries where English is the medium of instruction.”