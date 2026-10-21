IIT Madras launches finishing school to train biotechnology graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today launched an industry-oriented finishing school to equip young graduates with practical skills required by the biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors.

The programme, called UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates), aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements through online courses, intensive laboratory training, exposure to pilot-scale operations and opportunities for industry internships.

The first batch is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2027. Early-bird registration closes on December 15, 2026. Interested candidates can submit an expression of interest through the official website.

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