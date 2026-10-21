IIT Madras launches finishing school to train biotechnology graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today launched an industry-oriented finishing school to equip young graduates with practical skills required by the biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors.
The programme, called UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates), aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements through online courses, intensive laboratory training, exposure to pilot-scale operations and opportunities for industry internships.
The first batch is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2027. Early-bird registration closes on December 15, 2026. Interested candidates can submit an expression of interest through the official website.
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The programme is open to pre-final-year and final-year BTech, MTech and MSc students pursuing biotechnology and allied disciplines at colleges and institutions across India.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti inaugurated the IITM-Biofoundry Finishing School — UDYOG at the institute’s campus. The initiative is being launched through SynBioME, the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry, which focuses on biotechnology research, innovation, biomanufacturing and skill development.
The programme is coordinated by Guhan Jayaraman, professor in the Department of Biotechnology at IIT Madras, who serves as its principal coordinator.
Kamakoti said, “AI also means academia-industry. It is becoming an absolute necessity that every discipline of Science and Engineering must look at this AI with care to make themselves relevant to the modern world. UDYOG is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras in this direction.”
Jayaraman said the expansion of India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors was creating demand for professionals with practical expertise in industrial processes, analytical techniques, process development and regulatory practices. UDYOG, he said, seeks to complement academic knowledge with industry-relevant training and exposure to real-world biomanufacturing practices.
Chella Pandian Pitchai, associate vice-president and global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, culture, values and belongingness, youth and women development at Biocon, said industry exposure through internships and mentorship could help young people translate classroom learning into practical skills and prepare them for careers in biotechnology.
Moreover, the finishing school will follow a three-stage training pathway.
The first stage comprises three months of online learning delivered through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras. The course will be supplemented by lectures from industry experts and demonstration videos illustrating industrial practices.
Participants who successfully complete the online component will be considered for selection for a four-week intensive, hands-on training programme at the IIT Madras Biofoundry. This stage will provide practical exposure to laboratory processes and biomanufacturing workflows.
Following the hands-on training, selected participants may get opportunities to engage with industry partners and participate in interviews for long-term internships. The programme is intended to provide a pathway from academic learning to workplace experience.