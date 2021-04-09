IIT Madras launches fellowship in Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) collaborated with Narayanan Family Foundation today launched fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Social Good. The objective of this fellowship is to attract early career AI researchers with exceptional promise to RBCDSAI, IIT Madras.

Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship through the link rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in.

Recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance, and other engineering branches can apply for the fellowship.

As remuneration, the fellows will get a salary of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (approximately US$ 20,000 – 24,000) per year depending on the experience (equivalent to Assistant Professor’s starting salary at any IIT) for a non-renewable term of three years. It will be funded by Narayanan Family Foundation. The fellows are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs 30 lakh approx. US$ 40,000).

“This fellowship is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and to contribute in a significant way to socially relevant AI research.” said Further, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.