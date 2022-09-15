IIT Madras launches e-Mobility course for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched an e-Mobility course for working professionals. The registration is open till September 30. The course will provide an overview of the e-mobility eco-system and basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, etc. The classes for the course will begin on October 2. In this course, four out of the nine modules will be taught by industry professionals.

The certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs.

The course is being offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras.

Eco-System details on global and Indian market trends, technology trends, policy trends and supply chain trends will be taught before diving into technical details.

IIT Madras director, Professor V Kamakoti said that last year, the college started a dual degree program in EV Engineering, it was purely for BTech students. And, they received enquiries from people in the auto industry for the need to re-skill and up-skill many of their employees as the industry is growing exponentially and the focus is shifting towards Electric Vehicles.

Professor Kamakoti said that they are launching the course to address the needs of working professionals across industries and various departments.

The candidates who wish to apply can register on this link– https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering.