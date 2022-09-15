scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

IIT Madras launches e-Mobility course for working professionals

The course will provide an overview of the e-mobility eco-system and basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, etc.

IIT Madras, EVThe course, being offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras.(Image Credit: IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched an e-Mobility course for working professionals. The registration is open till September 30. The course will provide an overview of the e-mobility eco-system and basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, etc. The classes for the course will begin on October 2. In this course, four out of the nine modules will be taught by industry professionals.

Read |IIT-Madras becomes first Indian institute to join IBM Quantum Network

The certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs.

The course is being offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras.

Eco-System details on global and Indian market trends, technology trends, policy trends and supply chain trends will be taught before diving into technical details.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

IIT Madras director, Professor V Kamakoti said that last year, the college started a dual degree program in EV Engineering, it was purely for BTech students. And, they received enquiries from people in the auto industry for the need to re-skill and up-skill many of their employees as the industry is growing exponentially and the focus is shifting towards Electric Vehicles.

Professor Kamakoti said that they are launching the course to address the needs of working professionals across industries and various departments.

The candidates who wish to apply can register on this link– https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:11:41 pm
Next Story

Overhead cable fault disrupts Mumbai’s Metro One services during peak hours

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement