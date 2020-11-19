IIT-Madras launches digital training courses on banking, financial services and insurance sector

The students along with the professionals who are interested making a career in Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors can register for this programme. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) has launched digital training courses on banking, financial services and insurance sector (BFSI). The courses have been designed to provide students an experience of real life work environment. The artificial intelligence platform gives the students a virtual corporate environment for carrying out various financial transactions in real-time, the release mentioned.

The courses were launched by the Digital Skills Academy in partnership with Infact Pro Trainers (OPC) Pvt Ltd. “Certified programmes are being offered in the areas of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, Securities operations and risk management and equity derivatives,” IIT-Madras release mentioned.

Prof K Mangala Sunder, head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, said that the objective of these courses is to provide the graduating students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, the necessary skills towards employment or re-skilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready.

The students along with the professionals who are interested in making a career in BFSI sectors can register for this programme. “Upskilling is a need of the hour for every aspiring and ambitious candidate to get constructive placement in the fields of banking and finance. The virtual learning platform designed by Infact Pro will provide a unique and an exclusive training environment for the same through various modes,” said Balaji Iyer, founder and CEO, Infact Pro Trainers (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

The Digital Skills Academy (DSA) is chaired by two eminent personalities – Lakshmi Narayanan, founder-CEO of Cognizant Technology solutions, and Prof MS Ananth, former director of IIT Madras.

