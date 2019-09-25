IIT-Madras launches ‘D-Well’ to promote art entrepreneurs, digital wellness

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) has launched the ‘D-Well’ initiative to leverage digital media and devices to support small and medium businesses. It aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs set up new ventures.

The initiative will focus on creating awareness about opportunities in and beyond the digital space, while talking about the importance of making screen time minimal and qualitative, states the institute. The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Madras, is a student-run organisation which takes up a new initiative each year to create awareness on social issues. This year’s topic was digital awareness.

The ‘D-Well’ will emphasise art entrepreneurship through workshops and talks, while focussing on building careers of talented musicians, designers, writers, etc, through digital platforms. Students will also conduct activities to remind people of ‘how the world used to be before the digital era’ and discussions on the future of digital media.

E-Cell worked on the development of 21st century educational skills in high-school children in the form of last year’s social campaign called ‘E-21’.

Shubham Subhash Danannavar, Head of Public Relations and Marketing, E-Cell, said, “We have so many opportunities to use digital media to our advantage. But all we do is scroll through Instagram and videos. Through this campaign, we would like to spread awareness that it can be used effectively to explore unconventional careers.” E-Cell plans to conduct various outreach programmes to create awareness about this initiative.