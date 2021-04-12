IIT-Madras launches ‘Cricket Hackathon 2021’ for data science enthusiasts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras BSc programme will be organising a ‘Cricket Hackathon 2021’ for cricket and data science enthusiasts. The whole event has been designed for beginners to learn and compete, as well as for professionals to showcase their capabilities.

All those who are interested can participate individually or as a team with a maximum of 4 members. There is no registration fee to enter the contest. The registrations for the competition will begin on April 13, 2021, at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in/contest.

As part of the competition, all participants will be provided with data from past T20 matches that can be used to train the code for the contest. Participants will have to predict the score at the end of six overs in every innings for a set of matches. The contest is expected to run for about 50 innings of the T20 matches.

The results of the score predicted versus the actual score will be released the day after the match is played. There will be two leader boards — the leader board of the day showcasing those whose predictions were closest to the actual score on that day and the leader board for the contest based on cumulative scores obtained.

The individual or the team with the lowest error in their prediction over the 50 innings will be declared as the overall winner of the IIT Madras BSc degree Cricket Hackathon 2021. The top 50 winners will receive cash prizes and certificates, while daily winners will receive t-shirts.

Prathap Haridoss, professor-in-charge, BSc degree programme, IIT Madras, said, “It is important to have skilled manpower in Data Science from India to meet the requirements of the global economy. India will continue to have a competitive advantage if we are able to nurture and develop young talent in the area of Data Science. This is purely an academically driven Innovative competition to inspire young students to explore the field of data science, its applications and aspire for a career in Data Science.”