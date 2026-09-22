IIT Madras launches Rs 3.3 crore construction robotics lab with Bechtel India

IIT Madras has inaugurated a Rs 3.30-crore robotics laboratory on its campus to support research and applications in robotics, automation and construction technology. The laboratory will focus on the use of robotics and automation in construction and infrastructure projects.

The lab has been established with support from Bechtel India, and will provide a space for researchers and students to develop and test technologies that can be used for construction-related tasks.

The partnership between IIT Madras and Bechtel India is intended to connect academic research with requirements from the construction industry. Research at the lab will cover construction robotics, automation and other technologies used in advanced construction.