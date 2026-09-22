IIT Madras launches Rs 3.3 crore construction robotics lab with Bechtel India

IIT Madras has inaugurated a Rs 3.30-crore robotics laboratory on its campus to support research and applications in robotics, automation and construction technology. The laboratory will focus on the use of robotics and automation in construction and infrastructure projects.
The lab has been established with support from Bechtel India, and will provide a space for researchers and students to develop and test technologies that can be used for construction-related tasks.
The partnership between IIT Madras and Bechtel India is intended to connect academic research with requirements from the construction industry. Research at the lab will cover construction robotics, automation and other technologies used in advanced construction.
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The lab will also be used for testing and technology demonstrations based on real-world construction requirements. Bechtel will contribute industry inputs to research and curriculum development and provide mentorship from its professionals.
Selected students may also get opportunities for internships at Bechtel offices. The partnership will provide technical guidance and access to relevant industry resources, along with opportunities for joint research and innovation projects.
The laboratory is expected to support the development of prototypes and technologies that can be tested for construction applications. Research carried out through the lab could also result in research papers, patents and industry demonstrations.
For students, the facility will provide exposure to robotics and automation beyond classroom-based learning. It is expected to support research and training opportunities, including for master’s students, and provide experience with technologies used in construction and infrastructure.
The lab will be led by IIT Madras faculty members Prof T. Asokan and Prof Koshy Varghese. The institute and Bechtel India have signed an MoU for the collaboration.
The partnership is planned as a long-term collaboration, with the two sides looking to support industry-related projects and applications over the next five to 10 years.