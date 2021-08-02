IIT-Madras launches consortium for virtual reality

The main objective of this consortium is to enable members to create new advanced technologies and applications in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality (XR) and haptics. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a consortium for virtual reality called ‘Consortium for VR/AR/MR Engineering Mission in India’ (CAVE). As a group of academia, industries, start-ups, and government bodies, this consortium is being coordinated by the institute.

The main objective of this consortium is to enable members to create new advanced technologies and applications in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality (XR) and haptics together. Their research collaboration would be undertaken with industrial sponsors and participants from industry, academia, and government.

It aims to become a resource for industry, academia, consumers, and policymakers interested in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. The CAVE’s Engineering Mission is to promote engineering of XR and haptic technology development, not just using XR and haptics, and adoption of XR and haptics globally, particularly in India.

M Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said, “As an academia initiated consortium, innovation is given priority, much more resource is available for every member, and together can reach a wider audience and achieve grandeur missions.”

The key outcomes envisaged from ‘Consortium for VR/AR/MR Engineering Mission in India’ (CAVE) include development of Indigenous VR/AR/MR and haptics hardware and software, setting up ‘VR Superhighway’ or ‘VR Corridor’ where many start-ups and industries work together for a bigger mission to make India the choice for future XR and haptics needs.

Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu, said that such a consortium was much-needed for a country like India for democratising the experience. He gave an example of seeing and feeling the Keeladi artefacts without going there physically, and that the technology can be easily assessed by all levels of social strata, which otherwise may not be possible.